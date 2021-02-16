One-year-old boy injured in Kano gas explosion

A one-year-old baby boy and 35-old-old housewife suffered a varying degree of injuries in Kano following an early morning of gas explosion, which partially destroyed properties and part of the building.

The Kano State Police Command Spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, said following a distress call from a Good Samaritan in Badawa layout, the Police Command dispatched a team of experts to the scene.

According to the PPRO, on arrival, the experts swung into action and discovered that it was an explosion, caused by domestic cooking gas in the early hours of Monday morning, precisely 6:30 am.

Shortly on arriving at the scene, the police experts arranged for an ambulance, which conveyed the woman and the one-year-old boy to the International Clinic but were promptly referred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The explosion also partially damaged two cars, parked within the compound, as well as extensively damaged the metal gate at the entrance of the compound.

In addition, the roof of an extension building in the compound was severely damaged, while household utensils were strewn and scattered within three adjoining rooms at the ground floor of the one storey building.

Following the disaster, the PPRO appealed to the good people of Kano not to panic but to go about their daily chores.

He advised residents to be more careful when handling cooking gas, especially at the ongoing harmattan season.