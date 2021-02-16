The Mo Ibrahim Foundation has welcomed the appointment of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The foundation in a statement issued on Tuesday said Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as WTO’s first female and first African leader, is coming at a significant moment.

According to the statement, “This comes at a difficult time for multilateralism. Against the backdrop of COVID-19, a tumultuous period for global trade and increasing nationalist tendencies, the WTO faces significant challenges.

“Our sister Ngozi will fill this critical role with experience, wisdom and determination – steering an inclusive global trade agenda that is the only way to lift millions out of poverty and bring shared prosperity to the world.

“We hope that the WTO will temporarily waive the specific Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

“This will provide the know-how to manufacture vaccines in Africa, a key step in enabling access to vaccines for all, as quickly as possible.

“This is the only way to ensure a global, coordinated effort to contain COVID-19. If there is one emergency we must address, this is it.

The foundation pledged its full and committed support to Okonjo-Iweala as it described her as “a close friend of our Foundation from its very beginning and member of the inaugural Prize Committee.”