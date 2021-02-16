North Korea allegedly tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment, by hacking into Pfizer’s systems.

Yonhap news Agency reported the attempted heist on Tuesday, citing the South Korean intelligence service.

The National Intelligence Service revealed this information at a closed door session of the National Assembly’s intelligence committee, the news Agency said.

The Gavi vaccine alliance said earlier this month that North Korea had asked for COVID-19 vaccines and was expected to get almost 2 million doses.