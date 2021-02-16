By Abankula

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the 40 year-old nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is the head of Lagos office of the agency.

Bawa, is from Kebbi state, like the Attorney-general Abubakar Malami, who supervises the agency and has always wanted firm control.

Until his appointment, Bawa was deputy chief detective superintendent, a level 13 officer in the agency.

His position in terms of salary grading is equivalent to that of assistant commissioner of police, the minimum requirement for the office.

According to the EFCC act, a chairman ”must be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or equivalent; possess not less than 15 years experience.

It was not clear why President Buhari failed to recommend the acting chairman Mohammed Umar Abba, who has been acting since the other acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu was removed in July last year.

Abba is from Kano.

P.M. News learnt that Abba has done nothing wrong to be denied confirmation.

In a surprise move, President Muhammadu Buhari today asked the Senate to confirm Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

He has undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy