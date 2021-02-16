The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 20-year-old man, Buhari Lawal, with peddling 1.45kg of Cannabis Sativa (hemp).

Unemployed Lawal is charged before a Federal High Court in Lagos State.

The one-count charge of drug trafficking is marked FHC/L/28c/2021.

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that Lawal committed the offence on Jan. 16.

Aernan submitted that Lawal was arrested at Alaba Suru in Lagos State, while dealing on hemp.

The charge has been assigned to Justice Ayokunle Faji but no date has been fixed for Lawal’s arraignment.

According to NDLEA, hemp, like heroin and cocaine, are restricted.

Drug trafficking contravenes the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004, which provides for life imprisonment for the offence.