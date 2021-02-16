Mr Ohore Ogaga, the husband of a woman allegedly detained by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) panel, seeking financial compensation of N50o million.

The NHRC independent panel is investigating alleged Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS and other units of the police to enforce his fundamental rights.

Ogaga, a trader, alleged that his wife, Bolanle and his two children were detained by the police for three days for no just cause.

The petitioner, through his counsel, Wisdom Elum filed a petition against one Edwin Patrick of the Intelligence Response Team, Abuja, and the Inspector-General of Police.

Ogaga also prayed that an additional N50,000 should be legally refunded to his wife, being money collected from her before she was and her two children were released on bail.

The counsel for the petitioner, earlier told the panel that on Jan. 12, 2020, three men from the Intelligence Response(IRT) Unit, Garki arrested his client.

”My client was watching a football match in the company of two of his friends and others.

” Every effort by the members of his family to have him released failed, His wife, Bolanle, went to the IRT to ask for his release.

” She was detained alongside her two children for three days. They were only released after she paid N50, 000.

“The Patrick told her that her husband has been killed. He also called the victim‘s father’s phone and told him the same thing,” he said.

Also testifying, the victim’s two friends, Maxwell Ekpo and Endurance Anyarimo confirmed that they were with Ogaga watching a football match when he was arrested.

”Three policemen came to the Arena Garden in Mararaba, Nasarawa, where we were watching a football match and arrested Ogaga.

”The three men came in a painted taxi and whisked him away,” Ekpo said.

After listening to the testimony, the chairman of the panel, rtd Justice Suleiman Galadima adjourned the matter until Feb. 25 for a continuation hearing.