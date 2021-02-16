By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, felicitated with His Excellency, Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, as he turned 61 on Tuesday.

In his statement released by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser(Media) to President of the Senate, Lawan rejoiced with the family, friends and political associates of the governor on the joyful occasion.

“I join his numerous other well-wishers to rejoice with Governor El-Rufai and to thank God for his life.

“It is no surprise that Governor El-Rufai has recorded giant strides in the service of the people of Kaduna State in the last five and a half years.

“His outstanding performance has only continued a unique trajectory of excellence in public office which covered his services as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“His efforts at tackling the current security challenges in the North West and his policies aimed at robust development of his state make him an exemplary political leader.

“Governor El-Rufai has also been a brilliant light from our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to which growth he has made tremendous contributions at the state and national levels.

Lawan wished the Governor many more years of good health and continued meritorious service of his fatherland.