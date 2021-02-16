The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday announced the chairman of the reconstituted committees of the House.
At a sitting where the amendment to two bills were also passed, the Speaker urged the new chairmen to act in ways to make the House truly seen as carrying out its oversight functions in the best interests of the people.
Below is a list of the committees and their chairmen:
1. Sanai Agunbiade – Business Rules and Standing Order
2. Mojisola Meranda – Ethics, Protocols and Privileges
3. Sarajudeen Tijani – House Services
4. Saka Solaja – Public Accounts (State)
5. Mojeed Fatai – Public Account (Local)
6. Kehinde Joseph – Agriculture
7. Gbolahan Yishawu – Economic Planning and Budget
8. Okanlawon Sanni – Education (Ministry)
9. Ajani Owolabi – Tertiary Institutions
10. Olanrewaju Afinni – Science and Technology
11. Rotimi Abiru – Environment
12. Desmond Elliot – Ministry/Parastatals
13. Yinka Ogundimu – Establishment, Training and Pension
14. Folajimi Mohammed – Energy and Mineral Resources
15. Wahab Jimoh – Waterfront Infrastructure
16. Nureni Akinsanya – Physical Planning and Urban Development
17. Adewale Temitope – Transportation
18. Bisi Yusuff – Commerce, Industry and Cooperative
19. Mojisola Ali-Macaulay – Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation
20 Tobun Abiodun – Works and Infrastructure
21. Jude Idimogu – Wealth Creation and Employment
22. Rotimi Olowo – Finance
23. Hakeem Sokunle – Health
24. Ibrahim Layode – Home Affairs
25 Olatunji Oluwa – Torusim, Arts and Culture
26. Moshood Oshun – Youth and Social Development
27. Akande Judiciary, LASIEC and Public Petitions
28. Adedamola Kasunmu – Lands
29. Rasheed Makinde – Housing
30. Setonji David – Information and Strategy
31. Femi Saheed – Central Business District
32. Raheem Kazeem – Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations
33. Olayiwola Olawale – Local Government and Community Relations
34. Noheem Adams – Legislative Compliance
35. Rauf Age Suleiman – Procurement
36. Mosunmola Sangodara – Inter-parliamentary Relations
37 Saad Olumo Lukeman – Public-Private Partnerships
38. Sylvester Ogunkelu – Oversea Investments and SDG
Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly also confirmed the nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for some commissions.
For the Health Service Commission, the House confirmed Dr. Onayiga Atinuke as chairman while the members are: Mrs. Kemi Ogunyemi, Dr. Mobolaji Olukoya, and Dr. Olumuyiwa Solanke.
For the Procurement Agency Board, the House confirmed Foluso Olayinka Onabowale, Mr. Folorunso Hakeem Mustafa, and Mr. Olusola Lanre as members.
For the Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation Governing Board, the House confirmed Goke Adeniyi, Omolara Abike Alakija, as members while for the Judicial Service Commission, the lawmakers confirmed Mr. Supo Ati-John, Mrs. Bamidele Akinyemi, Mr. Seyinde Kareem and Mahmud Daudu as members.
