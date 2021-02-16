By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Four northern governors, with the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu met with Governor Dapo Abiodun and stakeholders in Ogun on Tuesday for a peace talk following sacking of communities.

Fulani herdsmen have killed about eight people in Ogun, causing tension in Yewa area of the State.

The four northern governors who had been to Oyo State arrived Ogun at 3:00pm and were welcomed by their Abiodun.

The Governors include: Bello Matawale of Zamfara; Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi; Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano and Abubakar Bello, Niger State.

Abiodun had on Monday disclosed that five governors were to hold a security peace meeting with him in Abeokuta, on Tuesday.

The Governor revealed this while leading the security chiefs in the state and some members of the State Executive Council to the troubled area in Yewa Local Government Council terrorised by suspected herders.

Abiodun, while addressing some aggrieved villagers at Oja-Odanand Igbooro where three to four villagers were reportedly killed and nine injured on Sunday night had a hectic time in calming them down over the development .

Some of the areas attacked by the Fulani herdsmen are: Eggua, Ketu, Igbooro, Iselu, Agbon-Ojodu, Asa, Ibeku, Imeko and Oja-Odan, all in Yewa area of Ogun State.

The governor, while speaking on the stakeholders meeting with five northern governors did not mention the governors, but, said those governors were of Fulani extraction who have people living in the state.

He also hinted that all the concerned groups and people would be represented with a view to chatting a way forward on the insecurity situation in the state.