President Muhammadu Buhari said Tuesday in Hadejia that the death of Khadija Abubakar Maje, the mother of the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje Haruna, has left a vacuum in the Emirate and Jigawa State that cannot be filled.

In a letter of condolence signed personally by him and delivered to the Emir of Hadejia by a presidential delegation led by Engineer Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, the President further said:

“I received with shock, news of the passing of your mother, Hajiya Khadija Abubakar Maje, after a brief illness. On behalf of myself, the government and people of Nigeria, I express our heartfelt condolences.

“I wish to console Your Highness to take solace in the richly fulfilled life which she lived, particularly as she was a witness to your success as a public servant as well as many achievements as Emir of Hadejia.”

He also prayed for the repose of her soul.

Speaking in response, the Emir, Alhaji Adamu Maje thanked President Buhari for his consideration in sending the delegation.

He expressed sympathy and support for the President at this time, as he put it, “with Nigeria facing security and other challenges.”

The Emir urged his subjects to join other citizens in prayer for the nation to overcome the current difficulties.

Others on the delegation were the Minister of State, Works and Housing, Engineer Abubakar Aliyu and presidential media aide, Garba Shehu.