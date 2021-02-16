The Eko Club has mourned the demise of first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, describing it as a huge loss to the State.

This is coming as the club unveiled an ultra-modern swimming pool and inducted new 44 members, at the weekend.

President of the Club, Dr. Shamsudeen Ade Dosunmu, commiserated with the Government and the people of Lagos State for this huge loss and urged them to take solace in the exemplary life of service to humanity and uncommon achievements of Pa Lateef Jakande in office.

“His life in and out of government has been a source of inspiration and reference point in our history as his achievement as Governor of Lagos State are still unmatched”, Ade-Dosunmu said.

Speaking at the commissioning of the ultra-modern swimming pool, he said it was fully financed by Asoju Oba of Lagos, Sir. Kensington Adebutu.

He said without Adebutu’s intervention, the project would have been an idea, commending him for the gesture.

Dosunmu maintained that without the dedication and resilience of the founding fathers of the Club, there would have been nothing to celebrate as being witnessed.

He said the 44 members who joined the club newly would have nothing to regret, as the club now has 1,300 members.