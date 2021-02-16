Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State stated that Sunday Adeyemi “Igboho” is a child of circumstance and he will never support anyone taking laws into their hands.

Igboho had risen to prominence after he issued a quit notice to criminal herders in Oyo State accused of crimes in the area.

However, Akeredolu noted that the situations that led to Igboho’s interventions in security issues must be examined.

“Sunday Igboho is a child of circumstance. We must look at the circumstance that led to each of these interventions,” the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum said on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Akeredolu noted that “There are things that we do at times that you have to know what led to them. Those circumstances might not be justifiable, might not be legal, but again when you look at it, you’ll know we are a child of circumstance.”

The governor added that: “I for one, I’ve always said that I will not support anyone taking laws into his own hands. That’s why I had to go to Ibadan.”

“That’s why I will go to every other place in the South-West to preach about illegality and that we are against illegal actions. We are not for it at all.”

Oyo State has in recent times been at the centre of clashes between groups, the latest being the violence at the Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, the state capital.