By Chukwuemeka Opara

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi on Tuesday, revalidated his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) promising to secure over 1million members from the state.

Umahi said during the occasion held at his home in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state that the south-east1` zone had identified with the APC.

The governor reiterated that it was good for the zone to be demanding for additional registration materials, maintaining that it signified total acceptance of the party.

“This shows that south easterners have moved to the next level and we thank President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the opportunity of digital registration.

He said that Ebonyi people identified with the APC because of the president’s numerous infrastructural support to the state.

According to him, the president recently released N6 billion for Ebonyi to produce limestone granules to support its fertilizer plant.

“He also approved N400 million for us to empirically evaluate the salt deposits in the state.

“This would enable us to produce hypo-chloride solutions for the entire water treatment plants in Nigeria and also table salts for commercial uses,” he said.

Umahi said that he would continue forgiving those who attack him on the social media and urged the APC state caretaker committee members not to attack them.

“I would, however, keep punishing them with monumental projects as no level of attack would distract me.

“I also appeal to those who peddle fake social media videos of a particular tribe being ejected from Ebonyi, to stop and consider the plight of Igbos in other parts of the country,” he said.

Chief Chima Onyekwere, Chairman of the APC Registration and Re-validation committee to the state, commended the governor for projecting the APC course among south easterners.

“Ebonyi is presently reaping the dividends of identifying with the central government and I am optimistic that other south-east states would follow.

“The APC remains the most viable platform for the Igbos to be integrated nationally and we are happy with the enthusiasm shown by the people to register with the party,” he said.

Chief Austin Umahi, former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-East zone who also registered with the APC, said that he was happy to take the ‘right step’.

Umahi, who is the governor’s younger brother, said that he would introduce the winning mechanism which ensured victory for the PDP to his new party.

NAN