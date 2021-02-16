Alhaji Adamu Fanini, Secretary to the Jigawa State Government (SSG), has disclosed that the government has inaugurated a nine-member flood control committee, with a mandate to assist in mitigating the menace of flooding in the state.

A statement issued in Dutse, on Monday, by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesperson, office of the SSG, quoted Fanini as saying this at the inauguration of the committee.

He also stated that the committee’s Terms of Reference was to identify critical areas affected along the riverbank, as well as identify possible causes of the damage, within the affected locations, and advise government on the appropriate measures to check the menace.

He disclosed that the committee had Alhaji Hamza Muhammad, the Special Adviser to the State Government, on Community and Social Inclusion, as Chairman and Mr Bello Idris, Director, Flood and Erosion Control, Ministry of Environment, as Secretary.

According to the statement, other members of the committee included, Mr Sule Kiyawa, Special Assistant to the Government on Environment, Mr Kabiru Muhammad, Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Water Resources.

Also included are: Mr Hussaini Muhammad, Director, Nature Conservation, Ministry of Environment, and Alhaji Yusuf Sani, Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

Mr Muhammad Garba, Director, Irrigation, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr Mahadi Isyaku, Assistant Director, Flood and Erosion Control, Ministry of Environment and a representative from the Jigawa State Road Maintenance Agency (JIRMA), made up the rest of the members