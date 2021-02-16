The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Niger said it is uncomfortable with the operations of some marketers of petroleum products in the state who sell large quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in Jerry cans.

Alhaji Isah Jankara, Controller, DPR in the state, disclosed this on Tuesday in Minna.

“The report reaching us reveals that some marketers of petroleum products in the state are selling large quantity of PMS in jerry cans.

“It is not permitted by law to sell such product in jerry cans because of the high inflammable nature of fuel.

“It is hazardous to transport fuel or store it in jerry cans,” he said.

Jankara said that selling large quantity of PMS in jerry cans meant diversion or smuggling the product to an unknown destination “which is against the law”.

He explained that the department must be notified and issue a permit before such quantity of fuel would be sold in jerry cans in order to ensure safety and stop the diversion and smuggling of the product.

The controller said that investigations were ongoing to bring the earring marketers to book to serve as deterrent to others.

“Any marketer found guilty will be made to face the law; that I assure you,’’ he said.

He assured that the Federal Government would continue to make the PMS available to the public stressing that there was no need for panic buying or hoarding.

PMS (popularly known as petrol) sells for N161 and N162 per litre in the state.