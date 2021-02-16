Almost a quarter of all people in employment in Germany were working from home at the end of January, according to a survey conducted by the Hans Boeckler Foundation.

This means that the number of people working remotely has risen again significantly – as hoped for by the government as part of efforts to reduce coronavirus infections over the winter period.

By comparison, the Institute of Economic and Social Research, an academic body within the Foundation, found in November that 14 per cent of workers were working largely or entirely from home.

In December, the number increased to 17 per cent.

A percentage of 27 per cent was recorded in April, at the height of the first lockdown in Germany.

In January, the German government introduced a requirement for companies to allow their employees to work from home wherever possible.