President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the upheavals in some parts of the country to a few people with resources and influence.

And he vowed to identify and deal with them in due course.

Buhari spoke Tuesday in Abuja when he received a delegation of Borno/Yobe Elders Forum on a courtesy call.

According to him, the stability of the country is of paramount interest to him and Federal Government will continue to work towards it despite the actions of the few people.

“We need this country. We will continue to work for its stability. I feel that whatever happens, we will continue to make it, and will keep on praying to God so that for those who feel that they don’t need Nigeria, we will succeed over their intentions and actions.”

“I am confident that we will eventually convince the small number of people with resource and influence that are a nuisance to this great country. God willing, we will identify them, and deal with them. I am extremely concerned about your constituency like the rest of the country.”

President Buhari noted the request for the upgrade and development of infrastructure in the states and assured that while he would do his best in acceding to the requests, he would however, prioritise development in education.

“We are aware of the infrastructure deficit. Our priorities will be education because all our citizens know that children within a certain age must receive it otherwise if they miss it, the future is destroyed.”

He expressed appreciation to the leaders for coming to terms with the positive improvement that has occurred in the states since the inception of the administration.

Professor Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State, said the leaders were in Abuja to thank the President for the tremendous improvement in their states and to intimate him with some of the prevailing socio-economic conditions.

Also speaking at the event, Architect Ibrahim Bunu and Gambo Gubio expressed appreciation to the President as well as the armed forces for their commitment and sacrifices in bringing a new lease of life to the Northeast.

They requested for completion of long-standing infrastructure and on-going projects in the states, especially roads.

They also called on the President to continue oil exploration in the Chad Basin initiated when he was the Minister of Petroleum in the 70s and the recharging of the Lake Chad which the President is passionate about.

Also on the delegation were Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, former Governor Kashmir Shettima of Borno State, as well as senators, traditional rulers and elders in the two states.