President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), retired Lt.-Gen. Jeremiah Useni, on his 78th birthday, congratulating him on many years of service to the nation, particularly as a military officer who held strategic positions.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The president joined family, friends and associates of the former Military Governor of defunct Bendel State in celebrating the auspicious moment, heralded by distinguished service as Minister of Transportation and Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army.

He commended Useni’s courage for consistency in service to the nation and his people, including winning elections as a Senator and championing issues that directly impact on development.

The president prayed for good health and longer life for the former minister.