By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have met with former President, Goodluck Jonathan as they strategise for 2023 presidency.

There have been cracks in the PDP, with many top leaders defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

There are also rumours that Jonathan is being wooed by the APC ahead 2023 presidency so that he could contest under the party.

Jonathan has not spoken on the issues despite how thorny it has been.

But on Tuesday, leaders of the PDP visited the former president.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki shared a video on the visit, as Jonathan was seen in the video descending from the staircase to meet the PDP leaders.

The PDP leaders were members of the Reconciliation and Strategy Committee.

According to Saraki, the meeting was part of efforts to listen to the concerns of key stakeholders across the PDP.

“As part of our efforts to listen to the concerns of key stakeholders across our great party, this afternoon, the @OfficialPDPNig @GEJonathan Reconciliation & Strategy Committee is meeting with our immediate past President, H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (),” he tweeted.