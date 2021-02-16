By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kylian Mbappe was PSG’s hero on Tuesday, grabbing a hat-trick in 4-1 demolition of Barcelona at the Nou Camp in Champions league first leg.

Lionel Messi had put Barcelona in front from the penalty spot on 27 minutes. He put the ball into the roof of the net past the outstretched arm of Keylor Navas.

PSG responded immediately, grabbing the equaliser on 32 minutes through Mbappe.

Marco Verratti fed the ball through to Mbappe, who picked up the pass inside the box and quickly sent it into the top left corner, as the goalkeeper was helpless.

The French star got his brace on 65 minutes. A rebound wrong footed everyone except Kylian Mbappe, and he slammed the ball into the open net from close range.

Five minutes later, PSG made it 3-1 against the host. Leandro Paredes flights the free kick into the box, where Moise Kean peeled off his marker and headed straight inside the upright from the edge of the six-yard box.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick on 85 minutes to give PSG unassailable lead and a strong footing into the quarter-finals.

Julian Draxler found himself with the ball at his feet in space after a lightning counter attack. He looked and up slide the ball to Mbappe, who coolly slotted the ball past the keeper from close in.