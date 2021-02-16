The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Plateau State chapter, has said that over 10,000 birds had been destroyed in Jos as a result of the outbreak of bird flu.

Mrs Nanji Gambo, the Public Relations Officer of the association made this known.

Gambo on Tuesday in Jos said that officials of the state and federal ministries of Agriculture were going round farms within the state to cull affected birds.

She said that the association was coming come up with an awareness programme to sensitise farmers not to take people to their farms and to put foot deep systems at the entrances to the farms.

“Farmers are already been sensitised on what to do to contain the spread, ” she said.

Gambo assured the public to buy and consume poultry products as the flu was being contained.