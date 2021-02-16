Kogi State government sacked the managements of Kogi United FC and that of Confluence Queens FC on Tuesday.

Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Ayoade, announced the sack in a statement in which she did not state any reason for government’s action.

Sports enthusiasts in Kogi said that the dissolution might not be unconnected to recent subtle protests by the players of the two clubs over non-payment of their salaries and allowances for months and poor welfare condition.

The Kogi United Football Club currently plays at the Nigeria National League level while Confluence Queens are playing at the female premier league.

Chairman of the Kogi United FC, Abdul Sule, could not be reached for his reactions as even his telephone could not be linked.