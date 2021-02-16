By Okafor Ofiebor/Rivers

A Bayelsa – based housewife, Mrs Doris Wilson, has given birth to a set of sextuplets ( six babies at once) six years after giving birth to a set of twins.

The babies, four girls and two boys were delivered on Tuesday 9, February 2021. It was gathered that the babies are in stable condition.

While speaking to journalists at her residence in Yenagoa, Mrs Wilson thanked God for blessing her with twins after 28 years of waiting for a child and now, with a set of sextuplets.

The woman, who hails from Koluama community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State ended by calling on couples waiting on God for such blessings to remain steadfast in faith as God will also give them their own babies.

Mr Levi Wilson, father of the babies also thanked God for the bundle of blessing in a chat with journalists

He added that steadfastness in faith and service to God brought the blessing to his family.

On how he is going to take care of the children, Mr Wilson said God that brought the babies will continue to supply the resources needed to sustain them.