An ex-Senior Special Assistant to former Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Ogbeni Semiu Okanlawon has lost his mother, Alhaja Bashirat Abike Okanlawon, also known as Iya Eleko.

Announcing her death via a statement by the family, the late matriarch, died in the late hours of yesterday in Iwo. She was 84.

She will be buried according to Islamic rite at 4.00 pm today, Tuesday, 16 2021 at her residence, Oke Ola, Iwo, Osun State.

The late Alhaja Bashirat will be remembered as a devout Muslim and caring mother. She was always associated with Muslim communities and humanitarian initiatives.

“Iya Eleko was a caring mother, cheerful, and peace-loving woman who is loved by her children and grandchildren. She was a deep lover of God and a staunch member of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Osun State branch, she would be deeply missed by all both young and old,” the family said in the statement.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, amongst whom is Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, former Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy in the Governor’s Office, and former Senior Special Assistant to former Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State.