Two lawmakers at the House of Representatives, Rep. Blessing Onuh (APGA-Benue) and Rep. Yakubu Abdullahi (PRP-Bauchi) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing her defection on Tuesday at the floor of the House, Onuh said she left APGA due to leadership crisis in the state chapter of the party.

She said that she consulted widely before taking the decision to leave the party.

Also speaking, Abdullahi said he defected from PRP due to division, internal wrangling and infighting resulting in factionalisation of the party.

The main opposition party at the House, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not raise objection on the defection.