Reno Omokri has named his fourth child after the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Omokri, who served as Special Assistant to Goodluck Jonathan, named the baby girl Ebele.

The development was announced by Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In his congratulatory message, Atiku wrote: “I congratulate @renoomokri and his wife on the birth early this morning of their daughter, Ebele, named after former President @GEJonathan.

“Reno has always shown a loyal spirit and when he offers friendship, that relationship is solid. I pray that his newborn child will display this virtue that her father epitomises. Once again, congratulations and may Almighty Allah bless mother and child.”