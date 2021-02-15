By Abankula

Reno Omokri, an aide to former President Ebele Goodluck Jonathan, has named his fourth child after Jonathan.

The baby girl, born in the US, was named Ebele.

Both Jonathan and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar shared the news on their Twitter handles.

Jonathan wrote: Congratulations to @renoomokri and his wife, on the birth of their daughter very early this morning.

“I am grateful that the couple have chosen to name their daughter Ebele, after me. I thank God for the safe delivery and that mother and child are healthy and thriving”.

Former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar said: I congratulate @renoomokri and his wife on the birth early this morning of their daughter, Ebele, named after former President @GEJonathan”.

Atiku added: “Reno has always shown a loyal spirit and when he offers friendship, that relationship is solid. I pray that his newborn child will display this virtue that her father epitomises. Once again, congratulations and may Almighty Allah bless mother and child.”

Omokri, 47, served as a special assistant to Jonathan.

He is the pastor of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California and Abuja and often engages in secular commentaries about Nigeria’s politics.