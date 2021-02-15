By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, Muyiwa Adejobi has said that officers would remain at the Lekki Toll Gate until further notice from the state commissioner of the Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

According to the PPRO, the police officers have laid siege to five locations in the state apart from the Lekki Tollgate. He said they would remain at the locations until further notice.

“Our policemen are still at the tollgate, it is a deployment and we are working with an operation order and until there is a stand-down order of the operation from the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, the men will still be there. We have not arrested anyone today, there was no breakdown of law and order, no gathering or procession, everything is normal in the area.

“But we are still maintaining our ground there and we have deployment in about five places aside from the Lekki tollgate and our men are still on standby at these strategic places. We have police deployment in Unity Park, Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ogombo Junction, Adeniran Ogunsanya Junction, among others, he said.

Ahead of the #OccupyLekkiTollGate and #DefendLagos protest scheduled for Saturday, 13 February 2021, Police officers were deployed to the Lekki Tollgate to ensure that no protest held at the toll plaza.

The police officers also arrested about 40 protesters at the location on the said date of the protest including popular comedian, Mr. Macaroni.