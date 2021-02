By Efunla Ayodele

A warehouse in Iddo is still on fire despite all the efforts by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other emergency outfits to curtail it since Sunday.

According to LASEMA boss, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu who visited the scene this afternoon, the warehouse does not meet the safety standards to store candles, nails and batteries.

He noted that the warehouse was not properly ventilated.

See more photos below