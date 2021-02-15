By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday congratulated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Being the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala has set the pace for excellence. The general council had released a statement on her appointment which will begin by March 1, 2021.

Okowa, in reaction to the good news, wrote on Twitter, congratulating her. He wrote; ”On behalf of all Deltans, I join all Nigerians in congratulating one of our most renowned citizens, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her emergence as the next Director-General of the WTO”.

”Over the years, we have all followed your growth and celebrated your noteworthy achievements. This is why, as you begin your new role at the helm of the WTO, I want you to know that you have the unwavering support of both your home state and your country” Okowa concluded.

