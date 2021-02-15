By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent a congratulatory message to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the first African and first female Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In a statement released by Ola Awoniyi, the Special Adviser on Media to the Senate President, Lawan also congratulates Nigeria on the latest feat of its great daughter on the international stage.

He applauds the quiet but dogged diplomacy of Nigeria and the unwavering commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari which, no doubt, contributed to the acknowledgement of the sterling credentials of Dr Okonjo-Iweala and her ultimate triumph in the prolonged contest for the very important position.

“I heartily rejoice with Dr Okonjo-Iweala on this well-deserved victory. With her latest feat, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Managing Director of the World Bank has again brought honour to Nigeria, Africa and women everywhere,” Lawan says.

The Senate President urges the new Director-General to deploy her famed intellect, experience, energy and integrity in leading the WTO to promote global prosperity through fair trade.

Lawan says her task has been made even more onerous by the havoc that the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked on economies across the world.

He prays for Almighty God to imbue her with good health and wisdom to succeed in the task.