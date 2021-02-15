By Adejoke Adeleye

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command at the weekend arrested Sobola Olatunji, 46, a staff of Remo North Local Government for stabbing his 38 years old wife to death on mere suspicion of infidelity.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint by the father of the deceased, Alhaji Ambali Yinusa who reported at Owode-Egba divisional headquarters that his son-in-law, Olatunji had a misunderstanding with his wife, Momudat Sobola which led to a physical fight between them.

He stated further that in the process, Olatunji took a knife and stabbed his wife in the back.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Owode-Egba division, Matthew Ediae dispatched his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

A statement from the Ogun Police Command said on interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have been married to the deceased for 20 years alleged that he suspected his wife to have been having extra-marital relationship because of some text messages he saw on her phone.

He stated further that it was when he challenged his late wife about his suspicions that fight broke out between them which eventually led to the death of the mother of three.

The corpse of the deceased had been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.