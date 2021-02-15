By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Managing Director (MD) of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Mr. Yomi Omomuwasan has said the firm would not immediately begin collecting toll, after taking possession of the Lekki Toll plaza.

He said this at a press conference on Monday.

According to him, toll collection is a process and collecting toll is not the immediate agenda when the company returns to the facility.

“It does not mean that when we take possession, once we rebuild or once we take possession or finish the evaluation and the next thing is to start tolling. No. It takes a process.

“People are engaging us to say, ‘How do we offer a better service, how do we improve our services and we are ready to listen to that kind of good feedback. So, we need to work on a lot of things internally before you see us starting to toll, Yomi said.

The Lagos Judicial panel on Saturday, February 6 ordered the LCC to retake possession of the toll facility.

The toll gate has been under the control of the judicial panel which was investigating the site to gather facts on the October 20, 2020, shooting incident.

However, the panel’s decision to let the LCC return to the facility sparked outrage.

A protest against the reopening was staged on Saturday 13 February.

LCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Seriki SAN, had told the judicial panel that the firm wanted to return to the plaza to get insurance claims first and then effect repairs before anything.

Mr. Seriki told the panel that both insurance claims and repairs would take the firm not lesser than two months.