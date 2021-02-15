Nigeria escaped being red-listed today among the 33 countries that the UK said will face tough COVID-19 new measures on arrival to its shores.

UK residents returning to England from the countries on the list must now pay £1,750 to quarantine in a Government-approved hotel.

The scheme, which started today, was described by secretary of state for Health, Matt Hancock as ‘mission critical’, reported metro.co.uk.

‘Passengers will only be able to enter the UK through a small number of ports that currently account for the vast majority of passenger arrivals,’ Mr Hancock told the House of Commons.

‘When they arrive they will be escorted to a designated hotel which will be closed to guests who aren’t quarantining, for 10 days, or for longer if they test positive for Covid-19 during their stay.

’ All passengers must book and pay for their ‘quarantine package’ online via a booking system, which will go live on Thursday, before they travel.

The fee will cover the hotel stay for 10 days, transport to the accommodation, and Covid-19 testing.

Mr Hancock said 16 hotels have so far been contracted with 4,600 rooms available but more will be secured in the coming days.