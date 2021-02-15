By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 cases fall sharply in Nigeria on Sunday, as Lagos, the epicentre of the virus was conspicuously missing among states that report new cases.

Figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that 520 new cases were reported on Sunday, a sharp drop from the 1,143 cases posted the previous day.

With Lagos missing on the chat, Ondo State posted 120 cases, the highest it has ever recorded in a single day, despite fact that it did not record any case the previous day.

Asides Ondo, no other State posted up to 100 cases. Borno, which came second has 41 cases, while Ebonyi came third with 37 cases.

Others are: Benue (33), Plateau (30), FCT (29), Nasarawa (25), Ogun (25), Edo (24), Osun (24), Katsina (22), Kaduna (21), Niger (20), Kwara (14), Ekiti (13), Yobe (10), Oyo (4), Bayelsa (1), and Jigawa (1).

According to the NCDC, “On the 14th of February 2021, 520 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 146,184 cases have been confirmed, 120,838 cases have been discharged and 1,752 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

Fresh cases were reported in 18 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Sunday.

See figures below

Ondo-120

Borno-41

Ebonyi-37

Benue-33

Plateau-30

FCT-29

Nasarawa-25

Ogun-25

Edo-24

Osun-24

Katsina-22

Kaduna-21

Niger-20

Kwara-14

Ekiti-13

Yobe-10

Oyo-4

Bayelsa-1

Jigawa-1

146,184 confirmed

120,838 discharged

1,752 deaths