A train collided with a truck loaded with animal feed at Jonathan Coker Railway Level Crossing in the Fagba Area of Iju Ishaga, Lagos State, Monday.

The accident occurred around 8.52 am.

However, law enforcement agents are currently on the ground attending to the accident which has led to vehicular traffic in the area with motorists advised to seek alternative routes.

As of the time of filing this report, no casualty has been ascertained.