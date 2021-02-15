Okonjo-Iweala

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to her appointment as Director-General, World Trade Organisation, WTO, just as she sets key agenda when she resumes March 1, 2021.

The Nigerian former Minister of Finance was appointed as Director-General, WTO on Monday, making history as the first woman and the first African to head the organisation.

Reacting to her appointment, Okonjo-Iweala said a key priority for her would be to work with members to quickly address the economic and health consequences brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she was honoured to have been selected by the WTO members as DG.

READ ALSO  WTO postpones indefinitely meeting to pick new DG

“I am honoured to have been selected by WTO members as WTO Director-General,” said Okonjo-Iweala.

According to her, a strong WTO was vital for full recovery deom the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she looked forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses needed to get the global economy going again.

In her words: “A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again.

READ ALSO  Trump administration rejects Okonjo-Iweala as WTO chief

“Our organization faces a great many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile and better adapted to the realities of today.”