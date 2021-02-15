By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has reacted to her appointment as Director-General, World Trade Organisation, WTO, just as she sets key agenda when she resumes March 1, 2021.

The Nigerian former Minister of Finance was appointed as Director-General, WTO on Monday, making history as the first woman and the first African to head the organisation.

Reacting to her appointment, Okonjo-Iweala said a key priority for her would be to work with members to quickly address the economic and health consequences brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she was honoured to have been selected by the WTO members as DG.

“I am honoured to have been selected by WTO members as WTO Director-General,” said Okonjo-Iweala.

According to her, a strong WTO was vital for full recovery deom the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she looked forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses needed to get the global economy going again.

In her words: “A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again.

“Our organization faces a great many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile and better adapted to the realities of today.”