Senator Iyiola Omisore, a former deputy governor of Osun State has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the defection official when he registered as a member of the party in his Ward 6 polling unit in Ile-Ife today.

His supporters also registered as members of the ruling party.

Omisore, a former member of the Alliance for Democracy in 1999-2003, joined the Peoples Democratic Party in 2003 andd became a senator.

He quit the PDP in 2018 to contest the Osun governorship poll on the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

He emerged the second runner up in the tight poll and went into a coalition that gave APC the edge in the September 28, 2018 rerun.