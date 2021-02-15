By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said he is not in any leadership struggle with Oyo governor, Seyi Makinde.

Fayose said this in an interview with Channels TV.

He said he respects the Oyo governor by the virtue of his position but he is a leader to the Oyo Governor by virtue of seniority, having been elected as governor in 2003 when Makinde was just 32.

“I am not into any leadership struggle with Governor Makinde but the fact is Governor Makinde cannot come out and say he is my leader. He is not. The fact is that if my son is coming and he is a governor, I have to get up because it is the norm.

“The gentleman is a governor and I must respect his office. Governor Makinde by all standards is the only PDP governor in the West. But all South-South PDP governors, who is their leader? Because he is the only one we have I used to be like that but I never said to anyone, I am the leader of the west. But if he wants to be addressed like that, it is okay.”

“He is the leader in the South-West by reasons of his office. When we go out, we will say Your Excellency but when we are at home, we are his father, Fayose said.

Fayose and Makinde have both been at loggerhead over the leadership of the PDP in the South-West.