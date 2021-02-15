By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Lagos State Fire & Rescue Service saved 23 Warehouses in Iddo area of Lagos State from being razed by an inferno that destroyed eight Warehouses and shanty structures.

Mrs Margaret Adeseye, the Acting Controller, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, made this known when briefing journalists on the Fire incident at the location of the incident.

Adeseye said the Agency received a Fire alert on Sunday at about 1805 hours from Shed area, Iddo/Otto, Ebute Meta in Lagos Mainland Local Government that some Warehouses were in flames and “action was immediately taken with the deployment of two Fire Engines and Crew to combat the situation”.

The Fire boss further explained that on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the fire had engulfed a Warehouse while spreading to eight others in a row and column of about 31 Warehouses.

She disclosed that Firefighting operations began in earnest to curtail the spread while 23 Warehouses were saved in the ongoing operations that lasted all night.

Informing journalists that the warehousing arrangement with wrong stacking and piling of goods hampered operations while helping to spread the Fire, Mrs Adeseye said items stored in the warehouses include candle wax, lighters, batteries, polish, etc.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the fire emanated from shanty structures used for the residential purpose behind the warehouse as a result of carelessness, engulfing one of the warehouses before spreading to others”, she stated.

Confirming that no life was lost in the incident, Adeseye said the Agency, in collaboration with the Federal Fire Services, Julius Berger Fire Department, LASEMA and the Nigeria Police will complete the ongoing mop-up shortly.