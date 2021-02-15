By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala can only excel as Director-General of World Trade Organisation, WTO, with her track record of integrity and diligence.

Buhari congratulated Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as Director-General, WTO, saying she had brought joy to the country.

He said he believed her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development would yield positive results and rewards to mankind.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, I congratulate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her election as Director General of the World Trade Organisation, bringing joy and more honour to the country.

“I believe her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind, and that she will validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the WTO for the greater good of all,” Buhari tweeted.