By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has reacted to his former aide, Reno Omokri naming his new born baby after him.

Omokri welcomed his fourth child, a girl, today and named her ‘Ebele’ after Jonathan.

The former President said he was honoured that Omokri named his daughter after him.

Jonathan tweeted: “Congratulations to Reno Omokri and his wife, on the birth of their daughter very early this morning.

“I am grateful that the couple have chosen to name their daughter Ebele, after me. I thank God for the safe delivery and that mother and child are healthy and thriving.”

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar had also congratulated Omokri for his new baby and for naming him after Jonathan.

IAtiku wrote: “I congratulate @renoomokri and his wife on the birth early this morning of their daughter, Ebele, named after former President @GEJonathan.

“Reno has always shown a loyal spirit and when he offers friendship, that relationship is solid. I pray that his newborn child will display this virtue that her father epitomises. Once again, congratulations and may Almighty Allah bless mother and child.”