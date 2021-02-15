Michael Adeshina

The Presidency said President Muhammadu Buhari has not addressed the nation by himself because he believes actions speak louder than voice.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known while reacting to demands from Nigerians asking the president to address them and condemn herdsmen attacks on farmers and residents in parts of the country.

However, Garba Shehu said Buhari is not a “showman”.

Garba Shehu added that Nigerians should be satisfied and accept the statement from the president’s spokesmen as Buhari’s true reaction to matters arising.

“When Femi Adesina or myself speaks for the president, people should accept that it is the president that is speaking. For this president, it is the actions that should speak for him; he (Buhari) is not a showman, he doesn’t have to be there,” Garba Shehu stated on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’.

“People should not personalise the issue. This country has problems, it requires the involvement of everyone, all hands must be on the deck to solve these problems –community leaders have a role, senators have a role, everyone has a role,” he added.

The President’s aide also said security agencies are on top of the situation.

He said, “We need to be appreciative of the enormous risks that our security people are facing, they are making it possible for you and I to sleep well because they are exposing themselves on the frontline.

“So, for everybody to say there is no political will, is anybody complaining? Is the IG of police saying he is unable to do his job because he doesn’t have political support? This president allows you to do your job.”