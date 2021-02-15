By Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria has adjourned till April 10, 2021 for the trial of five accused persons and a limited liability company alleged to have been in possession of fake Dollars to commence.

The five accused persons, Alexander Olusoga, 60; Emilia Osakwe, 39; Abraham Moses, 58; Precious Tochukwu Odih, 34; Ezemo Gadiel Omo, 39, and the limited liability company, Ametash Global ventures were re-arraigned before the court on five count amended charge.

In the amended five-count charge filed before the court by the Assistant Commissioner of Police from Legal/prosecution unit of Force Criminal investigation Department Alagbon Close, Ikoyi Lagos B, O Asogwa, it was alleged that the five accused persons and the company and others at large on 22nd of December, 2020,with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N92 million from Westgate Lifecare Ltd and Westgate Nominees companies through their staff Churchill Tom Udo under a pretence that they have $200,000 to sell to the companies a representation they knew to be false.

They were alleged to have fraudulently sold to the Companies through its staff Churchill Tom Udo $200,000 counterfeit United States of America Dollars as if they were genuine and thereby committed an offence contrary to section ,1(1)(a) of the Advance fee Fraud and other related offences Act 14 of the 2006 and punishable under section of the same Act.

The defendants were also arraigned for allegedly being in possession of $200,000 counterfeit United States Dollars

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.