Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive action on the reported violence in parts of the Southwest.

He said the President needed to wade in because ethnic hate and regional dichotomy would not help the country which is still battling with the insurgency.

Matawalle said: ‘It is inexcusable that at this stage of our journey as a nation, we are yet to come to terms with the fact that God has made it destiny for us to live as one people.

“It is unfortunate that while our counterparts elsewhere are fusing up from particularity to generality as a people, we are fast sliding backwards from a semblance of generality to particularity as a people.

“I also urge my colleague, the Governor of Oyo State to take concrete steps in curtailing the ongoing senseless attacks and ensure that such happenings do not occur again.

“We are battling with insurgency and banditry as a nation and here are supposed law-abiding citizens unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens to compound the spate of insecurity in the country.”