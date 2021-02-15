By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, has been thrown into mourning, with the sudden death of one of its members, PA Sunny Ojieduma.

Aged 75, Ojieduma was the oldest practicing journalist in the state.

He died on Sunday morning, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), after a brief illness.

The veteran who began his journalism career over 50 years ago, was at various times, state correspondent to several newspapers and magazines, including the defunct Community Concord newspaper, Prime People Magazine, TheNEWS and Tempo Magazines, and their sister evening newspaper. P. M. NEWS.

Ojieduma also floated a local newspaper, called Community News. His last medium was The City People news magazine.

He hailed from Uhomora, in Owan West local government area of Edo state, and is survived by a wife and 12 Children.

Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Nefishetu Yakubu, who led members of the Chapel on a condolence visit to his residence on Monday in Benin City, described his contributions to the journalism profession as profound.

She urged the bereaved members of the family of the deceased to be strong.

Widow of the late journalist, Mrs Joy Ojieduma, described her husband’s death as a great loss.

She revealed that when her husband was sick, the family took him to several hospitals in a bid to restore his health before he passed on.