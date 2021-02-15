By Abankula

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has again busted a cannabis warehouse in the suburb of Guma LGA of Benue.

It also intercepted a truckload of the same illicit drug in the state.

The state commander of NDLEA, Mrs. Florence Ezeonye, told NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa that the bags of cannabis seized during the operation weighed 1,578 kilogram.

According to her, operatives of the NDLEA Benue state command also intercepted in Makurdi, a seemingly empty trailer from Awka, Anambra state heading to Lafia, Nasarawa state.

When the truck was properly searched,600 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 600kg were discovered in a compartment constructed under the flat belly of the truck.

The mode of concealment was first of its kind, Ezeonye said.

She said the NDLEA men, who stormed the cannabis warehouse in the suburb of Guma evacuated from the warehouse cannabis weighing 978kg.

“The drug dealers shot at my men on sighting them but their attack was repelled and as such we did not record any casualty.”

Two weeks ago, the NDLEA similarly arrested seven drug barons operating four large warehouses in Ukpuje forest, Owan local government area of Edo state.

A total of 16,344 bags of cannabis and seeds weighing 233, 778 kilogram were seized,

In addition, two pump action and one double barrel guns were seized.

The estimated street value of the drug was put at over N1.4 billion.