Messages of congratulations have poured for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the newly appointed director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

President Muhammadu Buhari who championed Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, said he believes the Nigerian former minister will excel in the job.

“As the Harvard-educated and renowned economist takes up another onerous task of service to the world and humanity, her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind”, Buhari said in a statement by Garba Shehu, a spokesman.

The statement continued: President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her election as Director General of the World Trade Organisation, bringing joy and more honour to the country.

“President Buhari affirms that Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who over the years set major records of economic reforms in Nigeria as Minister of Finance, and later Minister of Foreign Affairs, will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar also saluted Okonjo-Iweala.

“She is a woman I know very well, because we worked at close quarters between 2003 and 2007, when she served in our administration in various capacities, most notably as Finance Minister”, Atiku wrote.

“It is not hyperbole when I say that no one could be more qualified for the job of Director General of the World Trade Organisation than her, and I congratulate her for her success at being the first female and African DG of the WTO.

“She is an apostle of free trade and an astute manager of people and resources, and the world will be a much more prosperous place by her elevation to this enviable height.

“As the world prepares to emerge from the global pandemic of COVID-19, the planet needs a steady hand at the wheel, to drive global trade, and rebuild from the devastation wrought by the virus. We would not need someone who thinks they can pull this off. We would need someone who has actually and serially pulled it off before. And that person has emerged.

“Ngozi, Africa and Nigeria are proud of you and my family and I are full of joy at your victory. Go to Geneva and make us proud, as we know you will”.

Barkindo’s letter

From Vienna, OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo wrote an open letter to Okonjo-Iweala, who he described as ‘my dear sister’. The letter was sent to Okonjo’s new address at WTO, Geneva.

“On behalf of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) allow me to formally extend our sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency on your fully deserved appointment as the newly elected Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“We wish you every success in your new role leading the WTO, a key organization for the effective functioning of the global economy and in helping trade flow as freely as possible. We commend the wisdom of the General Council of the WTO for the historic nature of your appointment, as you are the first woman and first person hailing from the continent of Africa to take up the reigns of the Organization.

“The breadth of support that Your Excellency received during this campaign is testimony to your suitability for the role and lifetime of public service to both our beloved home country, Nigeria, and the international community. Your candidacy received support from every geographical region and all categories of members recognized in WTO provisions, namely, Least-Developed Countries, Developing Countries and Developed Countries.

“Your appointment comes at an extremely challenging time for the world and the WTO. Global trade has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, support for the multilateral system needs to be bolstered and the WTO, under your leadership, will embark on a period of substantive and procedural reform. However, I know from your lengthy and successful career as a highly-respected economist, an international development expert who worked for 25 years at the World Bank, a diplomat and your two terms as finance minister in Nigeria, that you are more than up to the task.

‘Yours is a career replete with achievement. I recall with pride when in 2005, as Minister of Finance for Nigeria, you successfully led a team that negotiated an $18 billion debt write-off with the Paris Club. This enabled Nigeria to obtain its first-ever sovereign-debt rating. At the World Bank, you fronted several initiatives that supported low-income countries, including raising almost $50 billion from donors in an aid campaign for the International Development Association.

‘Your leadership capabilities, your deep knowledge and your astute judgement and negotiating skills will be warmly welcomed at the WTO. You have continuously conducted yourself with the highest standards of professionalism,honesty, integrity and courage. I can think of no-one better for the position.

‘It is also an extremely proud day for our home country of Nigeria, and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, who recognized your distinctive and impressive credentials for the role and campaigned tirelessly in talking with world leaders to seek support for your candidacy. I am sure your appointment is being lauded across the whole of Nigeria.

‘The historic nature of your appointment will inspire women and girls across the globe to become more involved in trade related professions and aspire to leadership positions in international organisations’.