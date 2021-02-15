By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Monday said the bloodletting in Shasha area of Ibadan, Oyo State must stop now.

Several people lost their lives after a clash triggered by the fatal stabbing of a cobbler by a cart pusher in Shasha market, Ibadan, Oyo State, degenerated into an ethnic conflict.

Within hours, the conflict spread beyond the market, as the Hausa and Yoruba communities in Akinyele Local Government Area, where the market is located, went after each other.

Reacting to this, Atiku said the state of origin of every Nigerian is Nigeria and that every Nigerian had the right to live anywhere in the country.

“The state of origin of every Nigerian is Nigeria. Nigeria gave birth to the states. The states did not give birth to Nigeria.

“Every Nigerian state must be 100% for 100% of all Nigerians, 100% of the time. No exception. Therefore, the bloodletting must stop in Sasa, and stop in every other locality,” he stated.