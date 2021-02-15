The former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdul Aziz Yari this weekend registered as an authentic APC member in his polling unit, Talata-Mafara town following the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Addressing newsmen soon after his registration the former governor who was the first person to be registered in the state said he was very optimistic that APC will gain victory in the state in 2023.

“There is no doubt that we will reclaim our stolen mandate from the ruling PDP in the state because Zamfara has always been an APC state right from 1999 that Nigeria recovered democracy from the military cabals”.

Yari noted that since 1999 to date, Zamfara has never been won by PDP, lamenting that what happened in 2019 was a result of a political misunderstanding between APC members which has been resolved.

“The PDP formed the first government in the state since 1999 with the help of the Supreme Court to get the total control of the state and I am assuring you that we are going to reclaim the state in the next election God willing”

He commended the registration and revalidation officials under the leadership of Alhaji Kareti Lawal who were sent to supervise the exercise from the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

Yari explained that the exercise would continue until all members of the party were registered.

He called on all registered members of the party to come out en masse to participate in the exercise.